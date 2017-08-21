Experiment 101, a new development studio staffed by veterans that previously worked on Mad Max and Just Cause, has partnered with publisher THQ Nordic on a new game called Biomutant.

Described as a post-apocalyptic kung-fu action RPG, Biomutant will offer real-time melee, shooter and mutant ability action. The game is said to be highly replayable thanks to varied and deep character progression and will offer “three systematically generated worlds, an underworld and a small solar system” for exploration by mech, air-balloon, jet ski, UFO and of course, on foot.

The official description also references a fully customizable (MMO style) character and mutation system, bionics and creative item crafting as well as an interactive narrative featuring a contextual storyteller where players create their own "story of survival."

The full rundown of features is as follows:

Real-Time combat: Mix, Melee, guns and Abilities

Hugely Customizable Character: Bionics offer powerful prosthetics, while Mutations offer physical changes as well as powers

Automation sidekick: customizable living robotic toys

Pilotable Vehicles: Customizable Mech, Jet ski & UFO

Creative crafting system: open creation of weapons & Gear

BioMutant is scheduled for launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC sometime in 2018. It will be on display at Gamescom this week – just swing by the THQ Nordic booth to have a look. In the meantime, enjoy the announcement trailer embedded above.