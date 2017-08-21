The wait is over (and so is the solar eclipse)! Google on Monday confirmed during the astrological event that Android 8.0 will indeed be known by the nickname Oreo. Best yet, you should be able to get your hands on the new OS fairly soon -- if you have the right device, of course.

Android Oreo isn’t ripe with groundbreaking features although there are a handful of noteworthy improvements including picture-in-picture, notification dots and Autofill to go along with the usual security enhancements and overall speed bumps.

There’s also a redesigned emoji set with more than 60 new graphics and improvements to reduce battery consumption.

Oreo represents only the second time that Google has gone with a commercial nickname for Android. In 2013, Google partnered with Nestle / Hershey for the launch of Android KitKat.

Google said it is pushing Android Oreo to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) today. Builds for its own Pixel and Nexus 5X / 6P smartphones have entered carrier testing and should be rolling out in phases soon. Updates for the Pixel C and Nexus Player are also on the way. Devices enrolled in the Android Beta Program will also receive the final version of Oreo soon, we’re told.

The search giant further notes that hardware makers including Essential, General Mobile, HMD Global, Huawei, HTC, Kyocera, LG, Motorola, Samsung, Sharp and Sony are scheduled to launch or upgrade devices to Android 8.0 Oreo by the end of the year.