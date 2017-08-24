Serpstat is a cloud-based all-in-one multi platform for SEO/PPC professionals and site owners who strive for the freedom of automation. That's what makes tools like Serpstat critical for those looking to boost their online presence.

Consisting of five modules: Global Rank Tracker, Backlink Explorer, Keyword Research, Competitor Analysis tools, and advanced SEO Audit, Serpstat gives you the tools to pinpoint the keywords competitors use so you can adapt them for your own platform. You can compare keywords with performance indicators, find keyword variations and search suggestions to improve your site's ranking, and discover long-tail keywords to avoid missing out on potential customers.

Most Upvoted SEO Tool on Product Hunt

Get a list of proven and profitable keywords that your competitors use

Compare your keywords to main performance indicators

Find keyword variations and search suggestions to improve your site's ranking

Discover long-tail keywords, avoid missing out on potential customers

Uncover international data at no additional cost

Analyze keyword trends to plan ad campaigns

Find out what pages are showing up in search results for a specific keyword

Unlike other rank tracking services on the market, Serpstat infinitely logs the top 100 search results for every keyword, rather than just the rank of one domain for a tracked keyword, giving you even more insight into their performance.

Normally retailing for over $2,000, lifetime plans for Serpstat are on sale for only $35 for a limited time.