The evolution of smartphone optics has given most people a “good enough” camera to carry around in their pockets but fortunately for the imaging industry, professionals and enthusiasts still exist. It’s to this category of users that Nikon is catering with its latest full-frame DSLR

The Nikon D850 features a substantial 45.7-megapixel back-side illuminated (BSI) CMOS sensor and utilizes an optical low-pass filter (OLPF) for maximum sharpness (in fact, it’s the first Nikon DSLR to include a BSI CMOS).

The D850 is capable of shooting at up to seven frames per second at full resolution (or nine FPS when using the optional battery grip) and can buffer up to 51 frames at 14-bit lossless RAW (or 170 frames of 12-bit lossless). Video recording hasn’t been left out, either, as the D850 can capture 4K video at up to 30 frames per second (or 1080p at up to 120 fps) and there’s even an 8K time-lapse video mode.

The shooter also offers an ISO range of 64 to 25,600 (expandable from 32 to 102,400) and utilizes the 153-point auto-focus system from Nikon’s own D5.

Other noteworthy features include a 3.2-inch tilting LCD touchscreen, the ability to shoot silently with an electronic shutter, support for radio-controlled wireless lighting, dual memory card slots, illuminated buttons, focus stacking and built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, among others.

The unit’s battery is reportedly good for up to 1,840 shots at full resolution (or around 70 minutes of video capture) on a single charge.

Nikon’s D850 will arrive next month priced at $3,299.95 for the body only. The aforementioned optional battery grip, meanwhile, will set you back $399.95.