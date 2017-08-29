We've always enjoyed the chance to give back to the TechSpot community with giveaways, and we certainly wished we could have them more often. So when the opportunity arose to combine tech content that most of you will enjoy with an open giveaway of PC upgrade kits, we got to the task of making it happen. After months of planning, we're happy to announce the debut of a new video series we are calling "Upgrade My PC Please!"

What is Upgrade My PC Please?

Part video content, part community interaction, part open giveaway, Upgrade My PC Please! is a new collaboration between TechSpot and Hardware Unboxed (Steve's tech corner in YouTube).

Each week we'll look at 5 PCs from users (your submissions) who are in need of an upgrade. We'll discuss their current hardware configuration and then propose the upgrades we think should be made to improve the systems. For the upgrades we have allocated a budget of $500 per episode during the first season. The idea is to help PC enthusiasts who are struggling to keep their system up to date and hopefully we can do that in an entertaining and educational fashion.

The 5 computers will no doubt all differ, at least to a degree, and therefore so too will the upgrade options. Once we propose the upgrades, it’ll be up to you, the community, to decide which one of the 5 systems deserves to win the upgrade package by voting for the PC you want to see upgraded the most.

Starting today we're open to your PC submissions so you can actively participate by sending in your computer specs, more on this below.

Come next Tuesday (in exactly one week), we'll present the first 5 PCs and the upgrade winner will be announced on the following episode. We’ll purchase the hardware from their local computer store and have it delivered, so they can carry out the upgrades.

For the first season of Upgrade My PC Please! we're only able to cover a select few regions, but we do hope to expand as the series develops. People located in United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom are eligible to enter and win.

How do you enter?

First things first, log in to your TechSpot account. If you haven't signed up for one yet (it's free!), this is a great time to do so.

To enter your PC for consideration, enter here to fill a form with your full specs and submit your entry. Your entry will be private, only you and the TechSpot staff can review the submission, and you are free to make changes or updates at any time. We can also comment and tell you if there is something more we require from you.

The submission process is very straightforward and you’ll be asked all the appropriate questions required to enter. We require at least 5 high quality photos of the computer you wish to have upgraded and the submission form will provide more information about this. Obviously we'll require basic contact details such as your name, address, and email, those details will of course be kept private.

When discussing your PC we'll only use your first name or the PC nickname you provide. In addition, we'll want a full rundown of the hardware of your PC, a full spec-by-spec list, details about when and who built it, along with what you use the computer for and what you would like to achieve with the upgrade.

First episode and season details…

We'll be kicking off episode one next week and we’ll be featuring five of the best submissions we’ve received so far. One of those systems will become the first winner by being voted most eligible to receive the proposed upgrade package. Voting will take place later in the week on the TechSpot Forums.

Your submission will be valid for the entire season and you can log in to the Forums and make changes at any point. The first season of Upgrade my PC Please! will comprise 10 episodes, so make sure you provide the best quality photos you can and don’t skimp on the details. Making the most compelling case for an upgrade, by detailing your build's history and purpose will definitely count for getting picked.

We're really excited to see your submissions and can’t wait to get upgrading!