Apple will unveil its next flagship smartphone at a press event on September 12 according to sources familiar with the company’s plans as reported on Monday by The Wall Street Journal.

The rumored date is in line with iPhone reveals in previous years.

Apple the past couple of years has unveiled its new iPhones at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco. This year, however, the company is reportedly aiming to host the event at the Steve Jobs Theater on its new campus… that is, if construction of the facility is complete in time.

While the iPhone will be the star of the show, it likely won’t be the only new product we see that day. Apple is also expected to showcase its third generation Apple Watch at the event. Rumors suggest the wearable will feature the same design as its predecessors albeit with upgraded internals and an optional LTE radio.

A new Apple TV with support for 4K video is also on the docket, we’re told.

Most believe Apple will announce as many as three variants of the iPhone for 2017 including a high-end model with an OLED display to mark its 10th anniversary. The first iPhone was unveiled to the public on January 9, 2007, and launched on June 29.

Samsung last week officially introduced its second-half flagship, the Galaxy Note 8, and opened pre-orders the following day. That phablet launches on September 15.

Apple typically releases its iPhones 10 days after announcing them. If that holds true this time around, we’d be looking at a launch date of September 22.