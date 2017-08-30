It’s been a busy day for Acer. In addition to unveiling a slew of new Predator gaming products at IFA, the computing company is showing off a brand new entry in the Switch line of 2-in-1 notebooks.

The Acer Switch 7 Black Edition is said to be the world’s first fanless 2-in-1 notebook equipped with discrete graphics. It packs a 13.5-inch IPS display sporting a resolution of 2,560 x 1,504 and comes with an embedded (battery-free) stylus driven by Wacom EMR technology with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Under the display (err, bezel), you’ll find an optical-based fingerprint sensor with POA (Power on Authentication) that supports Windows Hello authentication.

Powering the machine is an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics. The hardware is cooled by Acer’s Dual LiquidLoop cooling system which is based on the type of heat pipe technology often found in air-cooled heatsinks.

The Switch 7 Black Edition is the first system to utilize Acer’s AutoStand, a kickstand that can be deployed and retracted using a single hand. It features a brushed aluminum body that weighs less than 2.5 pounds (with the keyboard attached).

Acer’s Switch 7 Black Edition goes on sale in North America in December and will carry a price tag of $1,699. That’s a bit on the steep side in terms of cost versus the competition although we’ll reserve final judgment until we can get a look at the complete list of specifications.