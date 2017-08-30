Shuttle, a familiar name to those involved in the hardware community in the early 2000s, recently launched a new line of miniature gaming PCs boasting an abundance of power (given their slim stature).

The Shuttle X1 gaming series is configurable with your choice of Intel Core i5-7300HQ or Core i7-7700HQ processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card and support for up to 32GB of 2,400MHz DDR4 memory.

The entry-level Shuttle X1 i5, for example, comes equipped with 8GB of RAM, a 128GB M.2 solid-state drive and a 1TB hard drive. Other configurations include more RAM and / or larger-capacity solid-state drives albeit for more money.

Buyers also get South Blaster X-Fi MB5 audio, 802.11 b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, USB 3.0 and 2.0 ports and multiple video-out ports. All models ship with Windows 10 Home and include a three-year limited warranty.

It’s hard to tell from the photos but this is one seriously small system with measurements of 5.6 (L) x 5.6 (W) x 3.4 (H) inches. As you may have guessed, it’s powered by an “inline” power adapter like you’d find with a notebook.

Speaking of, that’s one of the drawbacks of the system. It runs a mobile CPU and GPU as well as proprietary cooling which limits upgradability.

Pricing starts at $1,465 for the Shuttle X1 i5 and tops out at just north of $1,700 for the fully-equipped X1 i7. Those interested in placing an order can do so over on Shuttle’s website.