Microsoft on October 31 is hosting its annual Future Decoded conference at the ExCeL convention center in London. On Wednesday, the Redmond-based company revealed to The Verge that Panos Panay, corporate vice president of the devices group at Microsoft, will be speaking at the event.

Panay will join other Microsoft keynote speakers including Joseph Sirosh, Julia White, Chris Bishop and Mark Russinovich, among others.

Microsoft typically unveils new Surface-branded hardware in October and this year looks to be no exception.

Sources familiar with the matter tell the publication that Microsoft is expecting to announce at least one new Surface device at the event. Last year, Microsoft at an event in New York City introduced its Surface Studio AIO for content creators and an updated version of the Surface Book with faster hardware and better battery life (the design, however, remained unchanged).

As for what’s on the docket next month, plausible products include a version of the Surface Pro with LTE connectivity, a revamped Surface Book with an 8th generation Intel Core processor and / or a refreshed Surface Hub.

The company is also working with several partners including Asus, HP and Lenovo to develop ARM-powered Windows 10 PCs. It’s unclear if these will be presented next month but it’s a possibility.

The Future Decoded event, which offers “an inspired vision of the digital business of tomorrow,” runs through November 1.