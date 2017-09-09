While there are plenty of beautiful games that essentially require supercomputers to run, many modern games aren't that difficult to play. Some of today's most popular eSports titles can run on even the most basic gaming computers at reasonable frame rates.

That got us thinking. Bring out your potato rigs because this week we're looking for your favorite modern computer game that has the lowest system requirements. It has to be a game you play today, so older favorites won't count.

Let us know if you're a fan of top-down games, turn based strategy games, or if minesweeper is all your computer can muster. Not sure of any games that can run on your computer? We have a huge list of easy to run games on the forums!