Apple TV isn’t the only set-top box due for a refresh this year. According to a new leak, Amazon is prepping a pair of new media streaming devices – one of which is expected to arrive next month.

The more affordable of the two is described as a mid-tier dongle that plugs directly into an HDMI port. It will support 4K HDR video at up to 60 fps and be positioned as a third model between the existing Fire TV Stick (low-end) and a new top-tier player.

AFTVnews claims the dongle-style device will be powered by a quad-core processor clocked at 1.5GHz alongside Mali-450 MP graphics, 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

The new flagship streamer, meanwhile, will carry a cube-shaped form-factor and feature a far-field microphone array and built-in speaker for use with Alexa. There’s also an LED light bar (similar to the Echo Dot) and an IR blaster. It, too, will be capable of playing 4K content.

The publication says it’s likely that the high-end streamer, which essentially blends the functionality of a set-top box with Amazon’s Echo assistant, will have additional ports and functionality not found on the cheaper model (like Ethernet and expandable storage) although details aren’t yet known.

The mid-tier Fire TV dongle will be announced later this month and ship sometime in October, we’re told, at an estimated price of between $60 and $80. The new high-end device could arrive in time for the holidays but may be pushed back to early 2018. Expect to pay north of $100.