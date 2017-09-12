HP on Tuesday at its annual World Partner Forum leveraged its business brand to debut a flexible all-in-one line with (some) interchangeable components.

The HP EliteOne 1000 can be configured with your choice of 23.8-inch FHD (touch or non-touch), 27-inch 4K or 34-inch curved display and up to an Intel 7th generation Core i7 processor alongside Intel Optane memory.

Audio comes courtesy of Bang & Olufsen and there’s also the option of a FHD dual-facing webcam (it is marketed as a video conferencing machine, after all). HP also includes a number of enterprise-minded features such as HP Sure Click, HP PhoneWise and HP Sure Start, a BIOS monitoring and recovery solution.

What makes the EliteOne 1000 stand out among the crowd of other AIOs is its upgradability. While it doesn’t appear as though you can swap out the CPU or GPU, it is possible to replace the display.

For example, you could start out with the 23.8-inch monitor and eventually upgrade to the 34-inch curved panel down the road. Similarly, one could spring for the biggest display and a low-end hardware configuration up front then move the screen to a more capable base at a later date.

The HP EliteOne 1000 will start at $1,259 when it goes on sale later this month.