Thanks to the numerous messaging apps available today, communicating with each other has never been easier. But that also means the risk of sending something you regret while in a highly emotional state (i.e. drunk) is quite high. Thankfully for WhatsApp’s 1.2 billion+ monthly users, the popular service is in the final stages of testing a feature that allows you to delete a message after it's been sent.

WABetaInfo, a Twitter account that covers WhatsApp beta news, revealed that the company has been testing the ‘Delete for everyone’ feature on both Android and iOS. The leaker also said that the dedicated recall servers are now fully functioning and can successfully delete sent messages.

WABetaInfo explained that the feature isn’t currently live, but it may be remotely enabled for everyone “soon.”

One clever part of the feature is the way recalled messages appear in the Notification Center. Recipients will be alerted when they’ve received a message, as normal, but if the sender removes them, the notification will read: “This message was deleted.” So, providing you erase them quickly enough, nobody will ever know what disturbing things you sent after an 8-hour drinking session. But there is one possible caveat: according to earlier reports, users will only have a five-minute window in which to delete their sent messages.

WhatsApp for Android: when the sender deletes the message for everyone, it will be updated in the Notification Center too [AVAILABLE SOON] pic.twitter.com/69fFUrXl35 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 12, 2017

There’s been no word from WhatsApp on when the feature might be available for everyone, but with rumors of its testing floating around since January, and its appearance last month in a beta version of the app for Windows Phones, expect Delete for everyone to launch in the next few weeks - if not sooner.