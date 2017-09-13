One of the most overlooked components of a well-rounded cord cutting setup is a digital antenna used to capture free over-the-air (OTA) broadcasts. It’s something Sling TV is looking to rectify with its latest bundle deals.

Dish’s over-the-top (OTT) streaming service on Wednesday announced a new bundle in which new customers can score a free Winegard indoor antenna ($59.99 retail value) when you pre-pay for two months of service. Sling TV programming packages start at $20 per month and you can cancel anytime.

Those who pre-pay for three months of service, meanwhile, can get an AirTV Player, an AirTV Adapter and the aforementioned Winegard indoor antenna for just $70. That’s a respectable deal considering the AirTV Player retails for $99.99 by itself (or $129.99 when bundled with the AirTV Adapter) – plus you get the free antenna.

If you aren’t familiar with the AirTV Player and Adapter, I’d recommend checking out my recent review. While it’s far from prefect (and some will question its aesthetics), the setup does a respectable job of blending free OTA broadcasts with Sling TV’s OTT product without having to switch inputs on your television.

Those not interested in the antenna can still take the company up on its other Roku offers – a free Roku Streaming Stick or a Roku Premium+ for $49.99.