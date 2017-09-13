Microsoft on Wednesday detailed some of the privacy enhancements coming to the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update that’ll impact both consumers and commercial customers. Marisa Rogers, privacy officer with the Windows & Devices Group, noted that Microsoft is making two changes to the Windows 10 setup process.

With the update, users will be able to directly access the operating system’s privacy statement during setup. Furthermore, the “learn more” page on the privacy settings screen will let you jump directly to information regarding specific topics such as location, diagnostics, tailored experiences, ads and speech recognition without having to sift through the entire document.

The pending update will also introduce per-app permissions for apps installed through the Microsoft Store. Post-update, you’ll be prompted to grant permission before an app can access device capabilities or information such as the camera, microphone, calendar and contacts.

It’s worth noting that app permissions will only apply to apps that have been installed after the Fall Creators Update is applied. To manage existing app permissions, head to Start -> Settings -> Privacy.

Enterprise customers, meanwhile, will have access to a new setting that limit the amount of diagnostic data shared with Microsoft to the minimum required for Windows Analytics.

The Fall Creators Update is scheduled to arrive on October 17 although Windows Insiders will get a chance to try it out in the coming weeks.