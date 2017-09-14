Following the recent unveiling of the new iPhones, Samsung’s Note 8, LG’s V30, and Andy Rubin's Essential phone, we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to picking a flagship. According to a new billboard in Boston, Google’s Pixel 2 handsets will be joining the pack in under than a month’s time.

Evan Blass had said that the second-generation Pixel handsets would be unveiled on October 5th, but according to the picture sent to Droid-Life, the reliable leaker was one day out. While it doesn’t specifically mention the Pixels, the “Ask more of your phone” text (which could be referring to Google Assistant improvements) and the mention of Oct. 4th strongly suggest it is related to the upcoming device, especially as last year’s Pixel event took place on the same date.

Last month, an FCC filing confirmed that the smaller Pixel 2, which is being manufactured by HTC, will have the same squeezable Active Edge sides found in the HTC U11. The feature is rumored to also be present in the LG-made Pixel 2 XL, which is said to be based on its own V30 handset. Interestingly, Taiwanese news site Commercial Times last week reported that Google is in the final stages of acquiring HTC’s smartphone business.

Blass had also claimed that the Pixel 2 would be the first smartphone to feature Qualcomm’s unannounced Snapdragon 836 platform, but the FCC filing appeared to confirm it would feature the same SoC used in virtually every high-end handset: the Snapdragon 835. Blass claims Google did plan to use the 836, but Qualcomm delayed it until next year. The filing also showed the Pixel 2 running Android 8.0.1 Oreo with an August security patch.

So, 836: QCT had told GOOG to expect it, but then delayed it until early next year (tho perhaps under diff branding), forcing Pixels to 835. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 8, 2017

Google has just added an official landing page for the campaign, seemingly confirming the October 4th event date. You can check it out here.