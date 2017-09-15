Ubisoft this fall is taking gamers on a trip to Ancient Egypt with Assassin’s Creed Origins. As the name suggests, the action-adventure game will shed some light on the franchise’s beginnings.

Ironically, Ubisoft has done the same with its latest trailer.

The new teaser highlights a powerful enemy known as the Order of the Ancients. These mysterious figures, which reportedly control the pharaoh from the shadows, seek the power of the ancient gods and are “the reason for your pain and anger.” Fail to act, the narrator warns, and the country will burn to the ground.

If you aren’t up to speed on Assassin’s Creed Origins, I’d recommend checking out Cal’s E3 write-up. The game looks stunning, to say the least.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is out on October 27 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.