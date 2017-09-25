The web can be a dangerous place, and one password is not how your protect all your online accounts. This is why password managers have surged in popularity as cybersecurity tools, and few managers can match the benefits that Sticky Password Premium brings to the table.

Available for Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android, Sticky Password Premium is an award-winning password management and form filler solution. This tool protects your accounts by providing strong, encrypted passwords for all your logins that are managed by a single master password you control. Sticky Password Premium also automatically saves and fills all of your passwords across the web, taking the hassle out of logging into different accounts.

Trusted by millions, Sticky Password Premium uses top-tier security to protect your information, and you can choose between cloud-based or local storage for your password library. TechSpot readers can get a lifetime subscription to Stick Password Premium for $29.99, saving 80 percent off its usual price.