Half-Life is one of the most beloved video game franchises around. Unfortunately, it’s pretty much an accepted fact at this point that Valve has no interest in producing a third major title in the series.

Without something official in the pipeline, all that’s really left for diehards to do is tinker around with content that’s already available which is exactly what a small team of developers are doing.

Whereas most modders like to focus on improving the original releases (Black Mesa is a perfect example), Half-Life 2 Classic takes a different approach. You see, the team is working to take the action from Half-Life 2 – developed using Valve’s own Source engine – and recreate it using the GoldSrc game engine.

As you may know, the GoldSrc engine is a heavily modified version of the Quake engine that Valve used to build the first Half-Life game.

The team says on its mod page that they’re mainly doing it for fun, adding that it’s a way to see what Half-Life 2 could have looked like had Valve never developed the Source engine.

Although there is a demo you can try, it’s worth noting that Half-Life 2 Classic is still largely a work in progress. For example, the team hasn’t yet decided on whether they should stick to HL1 or HL2-style graphics and assets (HD models are also a possibility).