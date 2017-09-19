Google has finally introduced a feature to Gmail and Inbox by Gmail that’s been available in most other email clients for ages. The company is rolling out an update that turns addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses within messages into clickable links.

In a new blog post, the G Suite team explains how this type of information no longer needs to be copied and pasted into other apps or websites, so no more having to manually switch to Google Maps to check an address, for example.

The update also means that when you receive messages containing an email address, clicking on it will open the compose window in your default mail app. Selecting a phone number, meanwhile, will dial a call in Hangouts or your default phone app if you’re on mobile.

“Gmail users often exchange information like addresses and phone numbers with each other to set up meetings, introduce colleagues and plan events. Precious time can be lost by having to copy and paste this information from an email into other apps and websites, so we wanted to provide a better way to perform these tasks that also saves time,” writes the team.

Google says the new features will launch as both a rapid and scheduled release, meaning not everyone will receive the update at once. The post explains that the full rollout will take 1 to 3 days for feature visibility and that all end users will eventually be impacted.

