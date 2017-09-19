The Tokyo Games Show 2017 doesn’t start for a couple more days but Sony traditionally previews what it will have on exhibit beforehand. The hour-long press conference, held earlier today, was light on specifics with Sony preferring to show rather than tell.

PlayStation will have numerous upcoming releases on display during TGS 2017, either in the form of playable demos or official trailers. Here are some of the best trailers presented during the presser.

Left Alive

Left Alive is a post-apocalyptic shooter that will be landing on PS4 and PC next year. It is being developed by Square Enix and has some veteran designers at the helm. Armored Core director Toshifumi Nabeshima, Metal Gear character designer Yoji Shinkawa and Mobile Suit Gundam 00 mech designer Takayuki Yanas are teaming up for this one.

Shadow of the Colossus

This 2006 classic saw a “remaster” for the PS3 in 2011 but other than adding HD support and freshening the graphics a touch, it was the same game. The remastered version for the PlayStation 4 looks to up the ante with next-generation graphical detail. This is how a remaster is done.

Monster Hunter: World

Capcom has finally nailed down a release date for Monster Hunter: World. The action-RPG title will launch on January 26, 2018. Here is the trailer that will be on showcase at TGS 2017. It was also revealed that a collector's edition of the game would be available. It comes bundled with an art book, collector figurine and the game’s soundtrack.

Hardware

Earlier this month, Sony announced it would be releasing translucent PS4 controllers in crystal, blue and red. There will be additional colors added to the non-translucent lineup as well including gold, silver, steel black and more.

The exhibit will also feature several “limited edition” PS4 game/controller bundles. A Monster Hunter: World bundle with a monster etched on the surface of the console and a red custom controller was shown. Also making an appearance ahead of the show were a Call of Duty: WWII PlayStation 4 in camouflage and a silver and black Gran Turismo Sport edition with a two-tone matching controller.

You can check out the full press conference on YouTube. The video is about an hour long and is in Japanese, but as I said earlier, it’s more about the show than the tell.