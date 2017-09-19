Multiplayer is all anyone talks about with regard to modern Call of Duty games. That’ll likely be the case this year as well when the latest installment drops but it won’t be for lack of effort

Publisher Activision and developer Sledgehammer Games have published the first official campaign trailer for Call of Duty: WWII.

The single-player mode tells the story of Private Ronald “Red” Daniels, a young recruit in the U.S. First Infantry Division that experiences combat for the first time on D-Day (talk about crummy luck). Daniels and his squad survive the beaches of Normandy, eventually fight their way across Europe and into Germany.

Call of Duty: WWII launches on November 3 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

