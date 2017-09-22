Weekend Open Forum: Show off a picture of your computer desk
Don't be shy, show it offBy Cohen Coberly
For many of us, our offices and bedrooms are our sanctuaries. Sure, we might have to work there, but it's also where we wind down and relax.
A computer desk is often a reflection of its owner in some way. As for me, I fall somewhere between the "neat freak" and "I couldn't care less" categories. While I try to keep my desk fairly organized for the most part, there are days where I'm more concerned with how many cans of Monster I can down than I am with keeping things neat and presentable.
Regardless of how attractive (or not) your desk might be, we'd love to see it. Feel free to post a picture of your setup below and include any relevant details you believe are important.
