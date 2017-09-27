Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a cloud services platform that offers computing power, storage solutions, and more to help businesses grow. So, as you can imagine, knowing how to work with it is a valuable skill in today's tech-focused world. In fact, the average salary of an AWS-certified IT expert is around $114,000, according to Global Knowledge's 2017 IT Skills and Salary Survey.

With the AWS Solution Architect Certification Training Bundle, you can join the ranks of these highly-paid professionals with more than 22 hours of in-depth training. You'll start with the AWS essentials, an overview of AWS architectural principles and services. Then, you'll move on to more advanced concepts like designing, planning and scaling complete AWS Cloud implementations.

The AWS Solution Architect Certification Training Bundle normally retails for $649, but you can get it on sale for $49, saving more than 90 percent off the usual price.

