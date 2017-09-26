Apple on Friday launched the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, smartphones with modest improvements that are largely defined by their new glass back (to facilitate wireless charging). We already know that the glass panes complicate the repair process but what about everyday durability?

For that, we turn to SquareTrade.

The warranty service provider recently published its iPhone 8 breakability video. In a shock to nobody, glass is still fragile as the iPhone 8 cracked on the first drop on all sides. Needless to say, if you’re concerned about damage, a case is probably a good idea.

As you’ll see in the clip, the iPhone 8 earned a breakability score of 67 (the higher the number, the more prone it is to damage). The larger iPhone 8 Plus was found to be a bit more fragile, earning a breakability score of 74. By comparison, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 scored an 80 and is labeled as a “high risk.”

