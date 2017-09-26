Electronic Arts on Tuesday published an all-encompassing trailer for Star Wars Battlefront 2. Narrated by John Boyega (the actor who played Finn in the 2015 film Star Wars: The Force Awakens), the nearly five-minute-long clip outlines virtually everything you need to know about the game ahead of its November launch.

EA has also shared the minimum and recommended PC system requirements which are as follows:

Minimum PC System requirements:

OS: 64-bit Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD FX-6350

Processor (Intel): Intel Core i5 6600K

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon™ HD 7850 2GB

Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 660 2GB

DirectX: 11.0 Compatible video card or equivalent

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Hard-drive space: 15GB

Recommended PC System requirements:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 or later

Processor (AMD): AMD FX 8350 Wraith

Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 6700 or equivalent

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon™ RX 480 4GB

Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1060 3GB

DirectX: 11.1 Compatible video card or equivalent

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Hard-drive space: 15GB

The game’s open beta kicks off on October 6 and runs through October 9 although those that pre-order before September 30 will get access to the beta two days early.

Star Wars Battlefront II launches on November 17 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.