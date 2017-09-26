EA publishes all-encompassing Star Wars Battlefront 2 trailer, PC system requirements
Battlefront 2 features nearly 3x as many locations, heroes and vehicles as its predecessorBy Shawn Knight
Electronic Arts on Tuesday published an all-encompassing trailer for Star Wars Battlefront 2. Narrated by John Boyega (the actor who played Finn in the 2015 film Star Wars: The Force Awakens), the nearly five-minute-long clip outlines virtually everything you need to know about the game ahead of its November launch.
EA has also shared the minimum and recommended PC system requirements which are as follows:
Minimum PC System requirements:
- OS: 64-bit Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): AMD FX-6350
- Processor (Intel): Intel Core i5 6600K
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon™ HD 7850 2GB
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 660 2GB
- DirectX: 11.0 Compatible video card or equivalent
- Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection
- Hard-drive space: 15GB
Recommended PC System requirements:
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10 or later
- Processor (AMD): AMD FX 8350 Wraith
- Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 6700 or equivalent
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon™ RX 480 4GB
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1060 3GB
- DirectX: 11.1 Compatible video card or equivalent
- Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection
- Hard-drive space: 15GB
The game’s open beta kicks off on October 6 and runs through October 9 although those that pre-order before September 30 will get access to the beta two days early.
Star Wars Battlefront II launches on November 17 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
