Stuck in the office and looking for a way to pass the time that doesn’t involve actual work? Google’s got you covered. To celebrate its 19th birthday, the company has brought together 19 of its Google Doodle games from the past.

Rather than letting users select the games from a list, they must click today’s Doodle and try their luck with the spinner. Landing on a particular game lets people play it, or they can spin again to see if it stops on something else.

The spinner also includes Google’s new search Easter egg: Snake. Those who used to enjoy the classic title — Nokia 3310 owners can raise a hand — may find the game as addictive as it was all those years ago. It is possible to play the game without hoping the spinner lands in the right place, of course; just type “snake game” in Google’s search box.

There’s also the famous productivity-killing Pac Man browser game, as well as Solitaire and Tic tac toe. The full list of titles is shown at the bottom of the page.

In Google’s birthday announcement post, it notes how co-founder Sergey Brin was assigned to show the other co-founder, Larry Page, around campus when he arrived at Stanford University in 1997 — a chance encounter that would ultimately lead to the creation of one of the largest and most famous tech firms in the entire world.

Here is the full list of games on Google’s spinner:

Solitaire

Pac-man

DJ like a hip-hop star

Earth day quiz

Battle against spicy peppers

Help pangolins find love

Hit the Pinata

Halloween game

Arpeggios

Celebrate Clara Rockman’s theramin

Pony Express

Explore the Galapagos Islands

Animal sounds

Snake

Create a Fischinger composition

Play like Beethoven

Tic tac toe

Cricket cricket

Breathing exercise