Basic forms of Artificial Intelligence have been around for decades, but the technology has moved forward in leaps and bounds during recent years. It's advancing so quickly that many are warning it could wipe humanity from the earth.

Self-aware machines that turn on their makers have long been the stuff of sci-fi, but there are those who worry the fiction could one day become fact. Elon Musk is a famous proponent of regulating AI development, having warned it is like “summoning the demon” and “more dangerous than North Korea.” Even Stephen Hawking believes thinking machines could threaten our existence.

On the flip side of the coin, however, some say modern AIs won’t advance to the point where they become malevolent entities that destroy us all; instead, they could potentially solve some of the world’s biggest problems, such as healthcare, energy, and transportation. Mark Zuckerberg is in this camp, as is former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski, who believes in AI so much that he wants it to become a god for his religion.

For this weekend open forum, we’re asking for your take on AI. Now that it can beat humans at Go and Dota2, is the next step complete domination over its squishy masters? Could it really make the world a better place to live in, addressing the issues we struggle with? Or will it continue to be primarily used as an ad tool, utilizing Facebook and browsing data to decide who might want to buy Hello Kitty bags?