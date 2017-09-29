Following a leak by Swedish tech outlet NordicHardware, we now have confirmation of more details about the upcoming GTX 1070 Ti from Nvidia. The card will make its debut on October 26 with in-store availability slated for the following week on November 2. Expect Nvidia to position it between the GTX 1070 and GTX 1080 in the $400 range.

AMD's Radeon RX Vega was positioned for this price slot and it looks like the GTX 1070 Ti is the green team's response to maintain market dominance.

Although the most recent GPU mining craze has ended, it appears that the GTX 1070 Ti will still be up for the task. The card will feature GDDR5 memory as opposed to GDDR5X which, while not as fast, is better suited for mining and will help keep overall costs down.

Based on the hardware specs, it's easier to think of the GTX 1070 Ti as a lite version of the GTX 1080 instead of a beefed up GTX 1070. It will have 2,432 CUDA cores and 152 TMUs, only slightly below the GTX 1080's 2,560 CUDA cores and 160 TMUs. The card will contain the same 8GB of RAM on a 256-bit bus as both of its neighbors but will maintain the 1,607MHz base clock speed of the GTX 1080.

The card's overall compute power was benchmarked at 7.8 TFLOPS, a considerable bump over the GTX 1070's 5.8 TFLOPS and not far behind the GTX 1080's 8.2 TFLOPS.

Add-in board partners have already been working on their offerings so we can expect to see non-reference cards very close to launch day.