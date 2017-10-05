In preparation for its launch at the end of the month, Ubisoft has released the minimum and recommended PC specs for Assassin’s Creed Origins. We know that most TechSpotters’ gaming rigs will eat these configurations up, but for the general populace, it’s always nice to have a heads up on what it's going to take to run that next anxiously awaited title. If you want to run Assassins Creed Origins on day one, make sure your computer has at least the following:

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only) Processor: Intel Core i5-2400s @ 2.5 GHz or AMD FX-6350 @ 3.9 GHz or equivalent

Intel Core i5-2400s @ 2.5 GHz or AMD FX-6350 @ 3.9 GHz or equivalent Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD R9 270 (2048 MB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD R9 270 (2048 MB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better) System RAM: 6GB

6GB Monitor: 720p

Keep in mind these are minimum requirements, so you will only be able to run at the lowest of video settings. For those wishing to run the game at its full capacity Ubisoft recommends:

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only) Processor: Intel Core i7- 3770 @ 3.5 GHz or AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz

Intel Core i7- 3770 @ 3.5 GHz or AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 or AMD R9 280X (3GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 or AMD R9 280X (3GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better) System RAM: 8GB

8GB Monitor: 1080p

As long as you meet or exceed those requirements, you should be good to go on launch day. While ACO will be capable of running in 4K, Ubisoft’s Global Coordinator Jose Araiza says that it can only achieve 30fps in UHD mode. The game can reach as high as 60fps running in 1080p, but it is highly dependent on your hardware. The game will allow you to lock or unlock the frame rate as you see fit.

“On PC, players can actually choose what baseline framerate they want to target: 30, 45, or 60 FPS,” said Araiza. “They can also select their maximum framerate between 30, 45, 60, or 90 FPS, or decide to completely uncap it.”

The game will also have a built-in benchmark tool and in-game performance analysis. Users will also be able to change resolution on the fly while playing. These features are primarily intended for industry professionals but can be used by players as well to dial in their settings.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is set to leap onto the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 27.