Verizon may be the exclusive carrier of Google's new Pixel 2 smartphone in the US but Big Red isn't your only option.

Not wanting to be outdone, T-Mobile is offering a pretty sweet deal if you transfer service and bring your phone over to its network. For a limited time, the Uncarrier will give customers a $325 pre-paid Mastercard gift card if they join with their existing Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL phone.

CEO John Legere said in a statement that "they [Verizon] claim the Pixel is ‘exclusive’—just like they claim to have a better network. I’m here to tell you it’s all BS!"

The offer amounts to half the retail price of a 64GB Pixel 2 on Google's web store. In order to be eligible, you must be the original owner of the phone. This means that devices from third-party sites such as eBay or Craigslist do not qualify. Customers can port their number over or sign up for a new service package on the T-Mobile ONE unlimited plan. This plan is $70/month with taxes and fees included.

Existing T-Mobile customers can get the same deal by adding an additional line to their current unlimited plan. Both T-Mobile and Verizon have offered similar cash-back programs in the past. For Pixel 2 customers unhappy with their Verizon service, this deal looks hard to beat.