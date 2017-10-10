Pranks that elicit a primal response from their target are great but those that can impact onlookers from half way around the globe are the cream of the crop. Such is the case with a recent viral video out of China.

The gag in question involves a tourist walking across a glass skywalk affixed to the side of a mountain in China’s Hebei Province. Management apparently thought it would be a good idea to replace a few of the glass floor panels with transparent LCD screens that simulate cracking glass as you walk across them, complete with sound effects.

Judging from the reaction of the guy in the clip, the prank certainly worked.

Of course, if you’re like me, you’d never put yourself in this situation to begin with due to an overwhelming fear of heights (just watching this clip makes me slightly nauseated).

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.

