Aiming to cater to professional cinematographers, DJI has unveiled what it is calling the world's first Super 35 digital film camera. The Zenmuse X7 offers a large image sensor that can be used to capture video with greater flexibility during post-production.

The Zenmuse X7 can capture 6k CinemaDNG RAW and 5.2k Apple ProRes at 30 FPS or 3.9k CinemaDNG RAW and 2.7k Apple ProRes at 60 FPS. Capable of 14 stops of dynamic range, DJI's new camera should offer excellent low light performance. Utilizing a new DJI Cinema Color System, dynamic range can be easily adjusted during post-production while maintaining color accuracy.

Using DJI's proprietary DL-mount system, the Zenmuse X7 is designed for use with the Inspire 2 drone. The four lenses currently available have maximum apertures of f/2.8 with focal lengths at 16mm, 24mm, 35mm and 50mm. Lenses are available for $1,299 each with the exception of the 50mm lens which will cost you $1,199.

For professionals that need all four lens options, a roughly 15 percent discount is offered, making the total cost for all four lenses $4,299.

Weighing in at 631 grams with the smallest lens attached, the Zenmuse X7 attached to the DJI Inspire 2 results in flight times of up to 23 minutes. Even with the largest lens equipped, flight times should remain right around 20 minutes.

Although not inexpensive, the Zenmuse X7 is well within reach for individuals and small businesses that are extremely serious about video production. An Inspire 2 drone is $2,999 and equipping the X7 camera adds another $2,699. Throw in a few lenses, extra batteries and spare parts and you are looking at somewhere around $7,500 for a complete professional-grade aerial video system from DJI.