Facebook on Friday added a new feature to its multi-faceted social network: the ability to order food for pick-up or delivery without leaving Facebook.

The social media titan has partnered with a number of food ordering services on the endeavor including Olo, EatStreet, Delivery.com, DoorDash and ChowNow. Established chains like Jack in the Box, Papa John’s, Five Guys and Panera are also getting in on the action.

To get started, simply navigate to the Order Food section in the Explore section. Here, you’ll find a list of restaurants to choose from. Once you’ve made up your mind, you’ll be able to choose the delivery service you’d like to utilize and place your order.

Alex Himel, VP of Local with Facebook, said they’ve been testing the food order option since last year. After addressing feedback and adding more partners, they’re now rolling it out for US users on Android, iOS and on desktops.

Facebook’s primary goal is to keep users in its app and on its site for longer periods of time. If you no longer have to open a separate app or navigate away from Facebook to order from your favorite restaurant, that increases the likelihood that you’ll stick around for longer.

The new option is also a bit more convenient for users and will likely lead to more business for food partners due to the fact that it reduces friction.