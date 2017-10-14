Years of begging and pleading with my parents finally paid off when I received my first computer as a Christmas gift. It was an entry-level machine powered by AMD’s K6-2 processor clocked at 333MHz and although it wasn’t quite as powerful as my friend’s Intel Pentium II 266MHz machine, it served me well.

With this week’s open forum, we’re curious – what CPU was in your very first computer? AMD, Intel or maybe something else entirely? Chime in and let us know in the comments section below!

