Huawei, makers of the intriguing Kirin 970 octa-core mobile chipset, has unveiled its iPhone 8 competitor. The Mate 10 line will serve as the company’s first foray into the bezel-less trend that has encompassed 2017 and offer consumers additional options when it comes time to select a mobile device.

The new phones are all powered by Huawei’s aforementioned Kirin 970 SoC clocked at 2.36GHz and feature a neural processing unit for real-time AI processing. The chipset also packs an advanced LTE modem and dual image sensors for improved camera performance.

Elsewhere, you’ll find a minimum of 4GB of RAM (6GB on the Pro), at least 64GB of local storage (up to 256GB on the highest-end Porsche Design model), dual rear-facing cameras (20-megapixel color sensor alongside a 12-megapixel monochrome sensor) with f/1.6 aperture lenses and a 4,000mAh battery pack.

It’s also worth mentioning that the Pro carries IP67 protection against the elements. Furthermore, only the base model includes a 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD card slot; the two others will have to utilize Bluetooth or an included USB Type-C to 3.5mm jack adapter for private audio listening.

The biggest difference between the various models, however, is in screen size.

The standard Mate 10 packs a 5.9-inch LCD panel with an aspect ratio of 16:9 and a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 (499 PPI). The Mate 10 Pro and Porsche Design Mate 10, meanwhile, utilize a 6.0-inch OLED display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2,160 x 1,080 (402 PPI). All lean heavily on the bezel-less approach that we’ve seen from other flagship smartphones this year.

European pricing has been set at €699 ($824) for the Mate 10, €799 ($942) for the Mate 10 Pro and €1,395 ($1,645) for the Porsche Design Mate 10. No word yet on a release date or plans for a US launch.