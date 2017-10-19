Jeff Bezos’ image has morphed over the years in much the same way his company has. In the early days as an online bookseller, the Amazon founder looked like someone that would sell books on the budding Internet. Today, he looks like he sells – and does – whatever he wants.

On Thursday, for example, he was busy christening Amazon’s new wind farm.

The spectacle, which involved perching Bezos atop a giant wind turbine more than 300 feet above the ground, took place in Snyder, Texas. The e-commerce giant built the turbine – and more than 100 others just like it – through a partnership with Lincoln Clean Energy.

Amazon Wind Farm Texas will contribute more than 1,000,000 MWh of clean energy to the grid each year and is one of 18 wind and solar projects Amazon has launched across the US (35 others are in the works).

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.