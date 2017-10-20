Those of a certain age will probably remember a time when there were no laptops in schools. Today, these computers aid students in a multitude of ways, but they can also be used for dishonest purposes, such as cheating on exams.

Over in Denmark, Education Minister Merete Riisager has proposed a controversial new law to avoid this practice, or at least make it more difficult, by allowing schools to access students’ personal laptops, reports news outlet DR.

The rules would also allow schools to check students’ search histories and social media activity, which would no doubt invoke the ire of those having their privacy invaded. Examiners will also be able to inspect the contents of laptops, including used material, log files, etc.

The schools will have no legal right to examine a student’s computer forcibly, but anyone wishing to sit an exam or give a presentation must hand over a device for inspection. Those who refuses to abide by the rules risk punishments ranging from having a laptop confiscated for 24 hours, to being expelled from the school.

Not surprisingly, a number of people have expressed outrage at the plans, saying they’re a direct violation of a person’s right to privacy. And there’s always the possibility that some students will find a way to circumvent these anti-cheat measures.

The rules are still only being proposed, so we’ll just have to wait and see if they end up becoming law.