If you've never heard of Patreon before, it's a popular funding service that is often used by YouTubers and other creators in order to receive monthly financial support directly from fans for the content they create.

Typically, said creators will offer various monthly "reward tiers" as incentive for potential Patreon pledges. These reward tiers often give supporters perks like private Discord server access, 1-on-1 Skype calls, beta builds of games, personal videos or just about anything else the creator can come up with.

Since its inception, Patreon has been a safe haven for creators who want to make a living doing what they and their audiences love without being beholden to the whims of algorithms or advertisers. As a result, the site has undoubtedly seen a popularity boost in the wake of YouTube's recent "adpocalypse."

Naturally, Patreon has also attracted quite a few artists and creators that lean towards NSFW or otherwise pornographic content creation - something Patreon seemed to encourage back in July last year by eliminating "payment discrimination" between NSFW creators and "regular" creators.

However, Patreon's stance on NSFW content appears to have changed, if the platform's recently-updated Adult Content guidelines are anything to go by. Though the site will still allow creators to produce Adult Content relating to sexuality or graphic violence (provided the creator tags their content appropriately), they will need to follow a new set of rules.

The following excerpt is perhaps the most important takeaway from the site's recent policy change:

...you cannot sell pornographic material or arrange sexual service(s) as a reward for your patrons. You can’t use Patreon to raise funds in order to produce pornographic material such as maintaining a website, funding the production of movies, or providing a private webcam session.

Patreon's updated guidelines also call out a few specific extreme content categories that the platform has a "zero tolerance" policy for. Though not an exhaustive list, Patreon offered rape, bestiality and child exploitation as examples of the types of content they won't support.