Back in August, Verizon surprised many of its customers by splitting their unlimited data plans into two individual offerings. This split resulted in millions of customers being locked into either the phone carrier's $75/month "Go Unlimited" plan (which implemented a 480p streaming resolution cap) or the more expensive $85/month "Beyond Unlimited" plan (which capped video streaming at 720p).

Mobile hotspot speed restrictions had also been tightened, with speeds being capped at 600Kbps. Additionally, customers of either plan could still have their data throttled at any time, though those who subscribed to the more expensive Beyond Unlimited plan were given throttle immunity for the first 22GB of data used per month (25GB with a 2-year device contract).

Being that Verizon's unlimited data plan didn't have any of these streaming quality restrictions prior to this move, some customers have been left feeling frustrated and disappointed by the news. If you count yourself among them, though, Verizon has come up with a solution of sorts.

For an extra $10 per month, the company will allow you to eliminate these streaming quality caps entirely. Doing so will let you view videos at whatever resolution your device of choice can support, including 4K.

However, there is a catch. This $10 charge is applied on a per-line basis, rather than as an account-wide upgrade. If your entire family subscribes to one of Verizon's unlimited data plans, that extra $10/month could become unmanageable pretty quickly. Regardless, this option will be made available to all Verizon unlimited data plan customers starting on November 3rd.

Photo by Rodion Kutsaev on Unsplash