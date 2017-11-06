The app development scene moves fast. Take Ethereum for example. A new open software platform, Ethereum uses blockchain technology help you create and deploy decentralized applications that are secure and fast to produce -- making it a major game-changer in the field.

With the Complete Ethereum Blockchain Mastery Bundle, you can get up to speed with this groundbreaking tool by tapping into four user-friendly courses, and it's on sale for a limited time.

This collection will walk you through Ethereum development step-by-step as you use core development tools like Mist, Geth, and Ethereum Studio to build your own projects. You'll develop a working knowledge of blockchain technology, how it works, and what unique advantages it can bring to your own app projects.

You can get the Complete Ethereum Blockchain Mastery Bundle, on sale for $29, more than 90 percent off its normal price.