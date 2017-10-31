HMD Global just announced the Nokia 2 with claims that its battery will last for two days on a single charge. Unfortunately, the sizable 4,100mAh battery seems to be its only notable specification.

A 1.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 processor drives the Android Nougat smartphone which utilizes a 5-inch, 1,280 x 720 resolution LCD. It only sports 1GB RAM and 8GB of onboard storage but does support microSD cards of up to 128GB in its expansion slot.

The cameras are not that bad. It has an 8-megapixel rear shooter and a 5-megapixel forward-facing sensor. Just for reference, the iPhone 6 had an 8-megapixel rear camera and only a 1.2-megapixel shooter on the front. That said, it still lags behind most modern flagships.

HMD Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas says that the specs were intentionally designed to address one of the biggest complaints in the smartphone industry — short battery life. “Every component of the Nokia 2 — from the display to battery, chipset to system design — has been engineered to draw as little power as possible from the huge battery,” he said.

From an appearance standpoint, it's not too far removed from the Nokia 6. It is slightly thicker than its sibling due to the battery but aside from the antenna lines being on the top rather than the side, the aesthetics are mostly the same. It will come in three color schemes — Pewter/Black, Pewter/White and Copper/Black.

An expected and welcomed side effect of the low-spec design is its minimal price tag. The Nokia 2 will retail for about 99 Euros ($120 US). So, it's not too bad a price for those who are not too demanding of their phone and who crave long battery life.

It has a limited release slated for the middle of November with global distribution starting sometime early next year. However, noted mobile tech guru Paul Thurrott says the phone is not likely to hit US shores due to past Nokia releases not performing well.