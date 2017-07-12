Nokia reintroduced itself to the smartphone industry with the help of parent company HMD Global back in January with the release of the Nokia 6 in China. The phone enjoyed an enthusiastic reception with more than 1 million people registering for a company sponsored flash sale. And that flash sale lived up to its name, as the device sold out in one minute.

The Nokia 6 is now available through Amazon unlocked for AT&T and T-Mobile networks. There are two versions in either black or silver, with copper and blue casings coming in August. The standard version costs $230, and the Prime version riddled with ads is $180. The price difference may be justified for some wanting to save money, in exchange you get ads on the lock screen and bundled Amazon apps for movies, photos, and others pre-installed.

Both versions of the Nokia 6 pack the exact same hardware otherwise:

4G LTE support

1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor (eight ARM Cortex A53 cores)

3 GB RAM

32 GB internal storage

Micro SD slot for up to 120 GB of expandable storage

5.5” 2.5D full HD display

Integrated audio "Smart Amp" with 7.5W output and Dolby Atmos

16 MP rear-facing and 8 MP front-facing cameras

Fingerprint sensor

Google apps and Assistant

If you get the Nokia 6 Prime and decide that you do not like the ads, Amazon will allow you to pay back the $50 difference in price at any time to remove them. The Nokia 6 is not a bad deal for those not looking to spend hundreds of dollars on a flagship device. You get decent specs for a decent price and the discount on the Prime version may be appealing to some.