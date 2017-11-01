Razer at a press event in London on Wednesday unveiled its first-ever smartphone, the Razer Phone. Described by CEO Min-Liang Tan as the ultimate in mobile entertainment, the Razer Phone features a 5.7-inch, 120Hz Sharp IGZO display with Ultramotion adaptive refresh rate technology and a quad HD resolution of 2,560 x 1,440.

It’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC alongside Adreno 540 graphics, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage (expandable via microSD card slot). It utilizes dual front-facing speakers powered by Dolby Atmos and certified by THX but notably lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack. Tan said it’s “probably” the loudest smartphone out there.

The all-aluminum handset packs a massive 4,000mAh battery that’s reportedly good for up to 12.5 hours of movie watching, 63.5 hours of music listening or seven hours of gaming. Thanks to its Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology, the phone can be recharged from zero to 85 percent battery life in just one hour.

Around back, you’ll find two 12-megapixel cameras with dual LED flash and up front, there’s an 8-megapixel camera. The phone’s fingerprint scanner is built into the power button.

Visually, the Razer Phone looks a lot like the Nextbit Robin – unsurprising given Razer’s acquisition of Nextbit earlier this year. Notably, however, it does lack any water or dust resistance so you’ll have to be careful when using it in damp or dusty environments.

The Razer Phone will ship running a vanilla version of Android 7.1.1 although an update to Oreo will be available in the first quarter of 2018.

Razer’s first smartphone retails for $699 and ships on November 17. Pre-orders are being accepted from today.