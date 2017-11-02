“Plus” branding in the smartphone world is typically designated for an enhanced or premium version of a device, as is the case with HTC’s latest handset.

The new HTC U11 Plus improves on the original in nearly every category. The 5.5-inch display has been swapped in favor of a 6-inch Super LCD 6 screen with a resolution of 2,880 x 1,440 that’s coated in Gorilla Glass 5.

It’s powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 as its predecessor and comes with your choice of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (in addition to the microSD card slot). The phone is a bit more resilient than the standard U11 with an IP68 rating (the original carried an IP67 rating) but utilizes the same 12-megapixel rear-facing camera and 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The U11 Plus is slightly taller and thicker than the U11 with measurements of 158.5mm x 74.9mm x 8.5mm and is a tiny bit heavier at 188g (versus 169g). Responsible for some of the added heft is the battery, now a 3,930mAh unit (up from just 3,000mAh in the original) that is rated for up to 25 hours of talk time. Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 technology should help top things off in a hurry.

For comparison with the original, be sure to check out Tim's evaluation from earlier this year.

Perhaps the only thing not to like about the reboot is HTC’s plans for it (or lack of). According to multiple publications, HTC isn't looking to bring the U11 Plus to the US. If you’re in other key markets, however, like Asia or the UK, you’ll be able to pick it up starting at £699 (around $915) from November 20.