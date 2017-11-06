With a slew of positive iPhone X reviews and Apple stores experiencing long launch day queues, things are looking up for the Cupertino company. But a bug in iOS that automatically replaces the letter “I” with “A[?]” when writing a message is causing an understandable amount of anger among users.

Reddit user TheCravin spotted the bug, which affects iOS version 11.1. The predictive auto-correct text feature is changing the letter i/I into the A and ? combination, though not all iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch users are experiencing the problem.

9to5Mac reports that the bug is some combination of text rendering issue and autocorrect input. Apple has posted a support document advising that a future software update, likely iOS 11.1.1, will correct the problem. In the meantime, users can try the following workaround:

Open Settings. Navigate to General -> Keyboard Text Replacement.

Tap the Add button in the toolbar.

In the Phrase field, enter the uppercase ‘I’ character.

In the Shortcut field, type the lowercase ‘i’ character.

Add the text replacement.

This is a hilarious iOS 11 bug pic.twitter.com/TXFXbvgaqO — Mike Murphy (@mcwm) November 6, 2017

Examples of the bug in action have appeared on Twitter. While Apple obviously won’t be happy about the issue, at least it’s an iOS software problem and not one exclusive to the new iPhone X. However, Apple is warning buyers of the $1000+ handset that Pixel 2-style image persistence and burn-in could occur in the new device

“With extended long-term use, OLED displays can also show slight visual changes,” explains Apple. “This is also expected behavior and can include ‘image persistence’ or ‘burn-in’, where the display shows a faint remnant of an image even after a new image appears on the screen.”

“This can occur in more extreme cases such as when the same high contrast image is continuously displayed for prolonged periods of time. We’ve engineered the Super Retina display to be the best in the industry in reducing the effects of OLED ‘burn-in’.”