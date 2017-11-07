Amazon on Tuesday announced a new version of its popular Fire TV stick that strips out some of the bells and whistles for international users.

The Fire TV Stick Basic Edition is a streaming media dongle that offers a no non-sense way to access movies, TV shows, apps and games on your TV. It features a quad-core processor, 1GB of memory and 8GB of local storage with support for 802.11ac Wi-Fi, HEVC and Dolby Audio.

It’s essentially the standard Fire TV Stick but without Alexa voice command support.

The Fire TV Stick Basic Edition sells for $49.99 (on the US site, at least) and is available to purchase as of writing in more than 100 countries around the globe. That’s more than the standard Fire TV Stick at $39.99 – odd considering the Basic Edition has fewer features – but I suppose there has to be some sort of premium attached for shipping it internationally?

In related news, Amazon recently reached out and shared some of the deals that it’ll be offering over the upcoming Black Friday weekend.

Starting, November 19, Kindle Paperwhite will be $30 off – only $89.99

Starting, November 23, Amazon Cloud Cam will be $20 off – just $99.99

Starting, November 23, Echo Plus will be $30 off – only $119.99

Starting, November 23, Fire 7 will be $20 off – only $29.99

Starting, November 23, Fire HD 8 will be $30 off – only $49.99

Speaking of, the e-commerce giant launched its annual Black Friday Deals Store last week. There weren't a ton of interesting deals at the time although Amazon promises it'll have plenty of attractive deals - like televisions from companies such as Samsung, LG and Sony - on offer this holiday season.