Amazon is getting a big jump on Black Friday. Less than 24 hours removed from Halloween, the e-commerce giant has turned its attention to the year’s biggest shopping event with the opening of the Black Friday Deals Store.

As is customary, Amazon will offer discounts across every category from now through Black Friday (and into Cyber Monday… and beyond). There are already some solid bargains on offer for those looking to get a head start on their shopping list.

Chief among today’s deals include 57 percent off a Klipsch R-10SWi 10-inch wireless subwoofer ($191.99), a Dyson Ball vacuum for $149.50 (half off although it is a refurb), a YI 1080p home camera for $44.99 (25 percent off) and a refurbished Amazon Echo Dot for $34.99 (22 percent off the original price).

Televisions are a Black Friday staple and there will be plenty on offer this year from brands such as Samsung, Sony and LG. I’m not seeing much at the moment but that’ll surely change as we dig deeper into the month.

Are you eyeballing any big-ticket items this holiday season, either for yourself or loved ones? I typically struggle in that area in that there are plenty of things I want in the middle of summer but come this time of year, I can’t think of a single item to add to my wish list.