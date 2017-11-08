It’s hard to keep track of the number of times Apple has been involved in patent lawsuits. Yet again, the Cupertino company is being sued for allegedly using technology belonging to someone else without their permission. In this instance, it’s the dual cameras found in the iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus that are the subject of the infringement.

Israeli startup Corephotonics claims that it approached Apple about a partnership, but the iPhone maker wasn’t interested. Apple did, however, praise the firm’s camera tech, but refused to license it. The company reportedly boasted that it could infringe on Corephotonics’ patents “with little consequence.”

Reuters writes that according to the complaint, “Apple’s lead negotiator expressed contempt for Corephotonics’ patents, telling Dr. Mendlovic and others that even if Apple infringed, it would take years and millions of dollars in litigation before Apple might have to pay something.”

Apple, which has its own dual camera patents, hasn’t commented on Corephotonics’ claims.

The startup raised $15 million from investors including Samsung Ventures, Foxconn, and MediaTek during its latest funding round in January, bringing the total amount to $50 million. No word on how much it is seeking in damages from Apple, but given the number of iPhone 7/8 Plus sales, expect it to be a significant sum.

While the iPhone X and its dual-camera wasn’t mentioned in the lawsuit, but the fact it has only just been released could mean it’ll be added at some point in the future.