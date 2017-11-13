The “notch” on Apple’s iPhone X is a point of contention for many. Some find the cutout to be visually unappealing while others have legitimate usability issues with apps that haven’t yet been updated to account for it.

If you fall into this category, there’s now an app for that. Best yet, it has gained approval from Apple which is a bit surprising given the language Cupertino uses in its developer guidelines.

The App, fittingly called Notch Remover, is available as of writing from the App Store for $0.99 (freebie clones are likely on the way). The app works by modifying your wallpaper with a black bar to account for the notch. It’s essentially a software-enabled “bezel” that fills in the cutout areas with a black bar to give the illusion that the notch isn’t there.

An app of this simplicity normally wouldn’t be a big deal but because it addresses such a controversial change with the iPhone’s design, it’s gaining attention. Its functionality also seems to directly contradict Apple’s human interface guidelines for iPhone X developers.

Don't mask or call special attention to key display features. Don't attempt to hide the device's rounded corners, sensor housing, or indicator for accessing the Home screen by placing black bars at the top and bottom of the screen. Don't use visual adornments like brackets, bezels, shapes, or instructional text to call special attention to these areas, either.

Given the app’s name and sole functionality, it seems unlikely that Apple would have approved it in error.

With enough usage, however, you’ll likely grow used to the notch as David did and hardly notice it at all.